Paul Scholes admits Steven Gerrard & Frank Lampard were better than him – report

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has conceded that Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were better than him.

The age-old debate of Gerrard v Lampard is often littered with talk of Scholes – and the man himself now acknowledges he was never on the same level.

Asked the question of who, out of the three of them was the best, the United icon snapped. “Stevie G and Frank, of course,” he explained on BBC’s Savage Social Podcast (via the Mirror).

“I’m sick to death of hearing about this to be honest. It doesn’t really matter. People can have their own opinions. Them two were amazing, amazing players, but very different players.”

To be fair to Scholes, Gerrard and Lampard were truly generational talents and it is harsh to compare him to such great players.

In his own right, the former United man was part of a very successful Premier League side which won a lot of trophies.

But when it comes down to individual ability, he wasn’t close to his Liverpool and Chelsea counterparts – and a quick glance at FIFPro’s World XIs throughout the 2000s and early 2010s lays it bare.

Gerrard, in particular, possessed so much individual class that he was able to drag an often average team into positions they had no right to be in.

Without Stevie G, we’d have not won the Champions League in 2005 or FA Cup in 2007.