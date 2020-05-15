(Photo) LFC fan receives 20/21 Nike kit by accident, but not all is as it seems

A Liverpool fan has taken to Twitter to explain how he received the 2020/21 Nike shirt in the post when he ordered the current season’s New Balance kit.
Twitter user @Jonesy27 claims to have ordered the 2019/20 strip online, but opened up his package to find what appears to be next season’s kit.
While it’s an interesting message, which has garnered a lot of attention, it’s not real. The shirt received didn’t come from the club or Nike, as we’re certain it’s a cheap bootleg version of the new shirt.
There are details in the real shirt – which can be seen in full here – that aren’t evident in the posted image, but the plain strip bares a striking resemblance to the one on sale on wholesale website DHGate.
Take a look at the photos below:
When you order a New Balance Liverpool shirt and they send you a Nike one instead 🤔🤔🤔🤫🤫🤣🤣 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Vh3dISbIDB
— Jonesy27 (@Jonesy27) May 14, 2020
