(Photo) LFC fan receives 20/21 Nike kit by accident, but not all is as it seems

A Liverpool fan has taken to Twitter to explain how he received the 2020/21 Nike shirt in the post when he ordered the current season’s New Balance kit.

Twitter user @Jonesy27 claims to have ordered the 2019/20 strip online, but opened up his package to find what appears to be next season’s kit.

While it’s an interesting message, which has garnered a lot of attention, it’s not real. The shirt received didn’t come from the club or Nike, as we’re certain it’s a cheap bootleg version of the new shirt.

There are details in the real shirt – which can be seen in full here – that aren’t evident in the posted image, but the plain strip bares a striking resemblance to the one on sale on wholesale website DHGate.

Take a look at the photos below: