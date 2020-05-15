(Video) Carra hilariously scoffs crisps as Neville squirms on Zoom

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville’s relationship is very funny. They were once fierce rivals on the pitch, but despite constantly ribbing each other, clearly get on well now.

Although all their recent interaction has had to be via Skype or Zoom due to the coronavirus, they’ve still found ways of winding each other up!

Carra’s latest attempt is brilliant. The agent of Carlos Tevez had some questions of Neville regarding recent comments made about the Argentine – and while the ex-Manchester United right-back tried to worm his way out – Carra picked up his crisps and started to eat – much akin to that infamous Michael Jackson eating popcorn meme!

Never change, Carra.