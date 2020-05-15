(Video) Gerrard’s Anfield farewell still a tear-jerker five years on

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard played his last-ever game at Anfield five years ago today.

Crystal Palace didn’t read the script ahead of kick-off though, as the Reds lost the game and Stevie had to bow out on a relative low.

But the lows the club went through during the mid-2010s set us up for a successful end to the decade, and a very positive future.

Even five years on, Gerrard’s Anfield farewell – including that speech – is an absolute tear-jerker.

The man means so much to us all, and the universal respect he warrants was made evident by the Palace fans applauding him in the away end.

Take a walk down memory lane, watch the video below (via Soccer AM):