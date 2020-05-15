(Video) Joe Gomez explains how NBA legend Michael Jordan inspires him in The Last Dance

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has appeared on the latest episode of ‘Micah Calls’ on the England National Team’s official YouTube channel.

The former Manchester City and Aston Villa man also had a chat with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the same episode, but we don’t care about that!

Richards talked about a hot topic at the minute, given the popularity of a new Netflix docu-series ‘The Last Dance‘, and asked Gomez how Michael Jordan inspires him.

The Liverpool centre-half told his fellow countryman that the NBA legend showed how he got to the top – and maintained that status for his whole career.

Take a watch of the video below (via England):