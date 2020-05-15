(Video) Jose Enrique says he’d like to go into lockdown with Kolo Toure

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has singled out Kolo Toure as the first person he’d choose to go into lockdown with.
The Spaniard cites the former centre-half’s sense of humour as the main reason – which is the key point to all of his picks.
Enrique then goes on to say he’d also be up for isolating with Suso and Alberto Moreno – the latter of which he revealed he meets up with on a monthly basis for a bite to eat.
It’s so nice to hear former Reds getting on well off the pitch!
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
Legends in Lockdown is back on our screens tonight! 🔴🔐@Jesanchez3 reveals which ex-teammate he'd like to be in lockdown with… 👀
Join @RobJonesSport, @MCATEER4, Jan Molby and Jose at 19:00 BST: https://t.co/DAxFjeVQu3 pic.twitter.com/4QRqhgjaJ0
— LFCTV (@LFCTV) May 15, 2020
