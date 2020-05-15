(Video) Jose Enrique says he’d like to go into lockdown with Kolo Toure

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has singled out Kolo Toure as the first person he’d choose to go into lockdown with.

The Spaniard cites the former centre-half’s sense of humour as the main reason – which is the key point to all of his picks.

Enrique then goes on to say he’d also be up for isolating with Suso and Alberto Moreno – the latter of which he revealed he meets up with on a monthly basis for a bite to eat.

It’s so nice to hear former Reds getting on well off the pitch!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):