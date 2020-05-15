(Video) Remembering when Gini Wijnaldum repeatedly took the mickey out of Arsenal in spellbinding 2017 performance

Gini Wijnaldum will forever be underrated, which is sad!

The Dutchman is an elite level midfielder and someone Jurgen Klopp adores.

He’s played incredibly on multiple occasions, but without any football to watch right now, we’d like to remind you of the time he took Arsenal to school in the 2017/18 season…

The Reds won 4-0 and Wijnaldum was the best player on the day.

Gini schooled the Gunners at Anfield with multiple turns, flicks and tricks and left Aaron Ramsey looking like a fool on more than one occasion!

We just hope Gini renews his contract, which currently expires at the end of next season.

He’s a vital cog in our side and someone we think deserves to be rewarded.