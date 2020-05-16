Bundesliga star Weghorst reveals love for Liverpool & desire to move

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst has revealed a desire to play in England and has singled out Liverpool as a favourable club.

The Dutchman signed for the Bundesliga outfit in 2018 and has proven himself as a capable replacement for Das Bost with 33 goals in 70 games.

Weghorst says ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ gives him goosebumps, and that the Reds are among England’s great clubs. “I always found Liverpool very special,” he told Goal and DAZN.

“I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there.

“I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here.”

It’s interesting that the big fella mentions Milan having had a good few Dutch players, considering the nation’s current captain is in the heart of Liverpool’s defence.

While this is purely speculation on my part, the Wolfsburg star could be a good option for the Reds off the bench. The 27-year-old is tall, strong and excellent at keeping possession in the final third.

Jurgen Klopp was reportedly interested in Max Kruse last summer, a player not dissimilar to Weghorst, but the move failed to materialise because the former Werder Bremen man wanted regular first team action.