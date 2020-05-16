Gary Neville’s four-word reply to Jurgen Klopp poking fun at him

Yesterday it was reported that Jurgen Klopp had taken a jab at former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, with some comments he made on Football Focus.

The Liverpool manager was asked if he’d learned anything during lockdown, and replied: “I didn’t learn a lot in lockdown, other than Gary Neville has an opinion about absolutely everything. It is incredible,” as quoted by the Independent.

The comments have now made their way to Neville, and he issued a simple response on Twitter: “I’m glad he’s listening!”

Delighted he’s been listening !! 😂 https://t.co/pwyUmvimV9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 15, 2020

It’s good to see Gary taking the comments for exactly as they were intended – a joke! There are a few people on social media who took Klopp’s words to heart.

But the duo won’t have to trade comments for much longer, as the UK Government have confirmed plans for sport to resume behind closed doors next month.

A blueprint of how the country will come out of lockdown was released on Monday in a 51-page document, following a nationwide announcement from Boris Johnson over the weekend.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the return of professional sport has been outlined in the second stage of adjustments – this means football will be given the go-ahead from June 1, but it’s likely to resume around two weeks later.