Harry Kane admits Liverpool ‘deserve’ the Premier League title

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has admitted that Liverpool deserve to win the Premier League title, but states lifting the trophy in an empty stadium will be unusual.

To be fair, just lifting a trophy would be unusual for Kane. 😉

But more to the point – what Kane has said is spot on, and he sounds somewhat sympathetic. “It’s going to be a really difficult situation [playing without fans],” he’s quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“Liverpool deserve the title and to lift it without their fans will be a really strange situation.”

This is a departure from his mild opposition to the restart of the Premier League from a couple of months ago, but what he’s saying is bang on.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the table, with two wins being all that’s required to see the silverware over the line.

Liverpool were agonisingly close to securing the title, before the seriousness of the pandemic took over and severe action was necessary.

With a constant stream of shouts for a ‘null and void’ season, which has reeked of disingenuous desperation, it’s been a minefield for us supporters.

Some fans of rival clubs have seemingly been using the awful situation to rain on our parade – these same people now undoubtedly excited for the Bundesliga this weekend.