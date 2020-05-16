(Image) ‘Why can’t they just make this?’ – LFC fans love Nike kit concept

There has been an explosion of interest in content about kits, since the first leaks of Nike’s new Liverpool shirts for the 2020/21 season.

An official announcement has not come from the club or manufacturer, so digital artists have taken the chance to create and share concept designs.

(Images) Top ten best LFC x Nike concept kits that won’t get used

A new design has been floating around on Twitter in the last 24 hours, and supporters are loving it – one posing the question ‘why can’t they just make this?’

The shirt in question is very similar to our latest home kit by New Balance, but with trim on the arms and collar similar to the leaked Nike one.

Take a look at the image below: