Marko Grujic dominant for Hertha Berlin in 3-0 win as Bundesliga returns

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is coming to the end of the second loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.

The Serbian has enjoyed an impressive couple of seasons in the German capital, and his first outing after the postponement brought on by the coronavirus pandemic was outstanding.

Hertha put three past Hoffenheim to which there was no reply, with Grujic pulling the strings from deep in midfield – team-mate Dedryck Boyata even gave him a kiss, he was that good.

Marko Grujić vs Hoffenheim (0-3 win): Pass success – 80%

Chances created – 1

Accurate long balls – 9 / 11

Duels won – 8 / 15

Tackles succeeded – 2 / 4

Aerials won – 4 / 5

Clearances – 4

Interception – 1

Recoveries – 6 pic.twitter.com/BtOpQQC1G5 — 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) May 16, 2020

Grujic is set to return to Liverpool this summer, once his loan in Germany is over, but it’s unclear if he has a long-term future at Anfield.

He surely has the ability to challenge for a spot in our squad, with an ageing James Milner and Adam Lallana’s contract running out this summer, maybe the Serbian will fancy his chances.

He’d perhaps offer us something we’ve lacked this season – a deep-lying play-maker. While Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are more than adequate the play this part, Grujic is more natural in the role.

If he does stay to fight, it will be a slog to wrestle a regular starting place. While our midfield is perhaps the most competitive area in the squad, Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones are already fighting for one of three spots.