‘Soon’ – Henderson sends simple message over Premier League return

Jordan Henderson has posted a simple message for supporters on Twitter, with the return of Premier League football steadily approaching.

The captain shared a photograph of himself training alone – with the caption ‘soon’.

Henderson will be desperate to return to action, as we’re just six points – two games – away from winning the title.

The Premier League could be set to return on Friday 12 June, according to the Daily Mail – with a suggestion of Manchester United v. Tottenham being the first game back.

The same report claims that ten games will be played over the first long-weekend back, with one game on Friday, four on both Saturday and Sunday and the final one on Monday night.

These fixtures are said to all have their own time-slot, in what sounds like a dream for football fans who’ve been starved of any Premier League action for the best part of two months now.

The Premier League had been sorting out a return for around June 13, and club employees had been told to prepare for this date, according to the Daily Mirror.

Professional football in England has been suspended since March, with the top 20 clubs meeting via video conference to establish more clarity on the future of the 2019/20 season.