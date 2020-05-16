Timo Werner will only leave Leipzig for Liverpool – The Athletic

Timo Werner has relentlessly been linked with a move to Liverpool, and this has hardly slowed down throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

With the lockdown seriously impacting the business side of every club in football, it’s unclear if fees – like the one required for the German – will be able to be thrown about.

But apparently Liverpool need not worry about another club swooping in for Werner, because the young striker has made a decision behind closed doors.

According to The Athletic, the Leipzig man has decided that he’ll either say with the Red Bulls for one more year or join the Reds on Merseyside this summer.

If to be believed, this is great news for Liverpool as Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich were all said to be interested in the German.

Werner would be an excellent addition to Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options, even if it doesn’t immediately become clear where he’ll fit into the starting XI.

The forward could play in any position across the front three, but he’s best suited in the centre – but that’s where Bobby Firmino plays.

A popular theory is that the Brazilian will move into a deeper, midfielder role and Werner would play as the centre-forward.