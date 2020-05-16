(Video) “I miss the boys” – Jurgen Klopp can’t wait to get back to Melwood

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to BBC’s Football Focus, ahead of the resumption of the Premier League next month.

In the interview he said: “I miss the boys” – referring to the squad and coaches at the club, and that he’s proud of how we, as a society have dealt with a difficult situation.

Klopp said that he can’t wait to get back into Melwood and see everyone again – and we at Empire of the Kop can’t wait for that either!

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC Sport):

