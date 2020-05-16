(Video) Reliving LFC’s dramatic nine-goal UEFA Cup final win over Alaves

On this day in 2001, Liverpool won the UEFA Cup in dramatic fashion by defeating Alaves 5-4 in what is arguably the competition’s best ever final.

The Reds took the lead inside three minutes to set the tone of the fixture, before going in 3-1 up at half-time.

The Spaniards were determined to get themselves back in the game in the second half – and did so by levelling the scoreline to 3-3.

Liverpool would take the lead once more, before Jordi Cruyff found the back of the net in the 88th minute to send us into extra time at 4-4.

A ‘golden (own) goal’ was scored by Alaves defender Delfí Geli to confirm the win for the Reds with just four minutes left on the clock.

