(Video) Reported LFC target Thuram finishes smart move in sixth minute as Bundesliga returns

Reported Liverpool target Marcus Thuram managed to find the back of the net in the sixth minute, as Borussia Monchengladbach beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Liverpool by Express.de – and Jurgen Klopp will certainly be happy with what he’s seen, if the report is to be believed.

The Bundesliga is now back up and running, after a length period of postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Frenchman hasn’t taken on any rust.

Take a watch of the video below (via Fox Soccer/Bundesliga):

And just like that it's TWO goals in seven minutes for @borussia_en 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QkBD1qW3fI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 16, 2020

Ah – it’s good to have football back!