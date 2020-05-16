(Video) Simon Mignolet dances at home as title is confirmed

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has shared a video of him throwing some moves at his home as Brugge were named Belgian champions.
The season was ended by authorities and the Blauw-Zwart were named the winners, much like what happened in Scotland with Celtic and France with PSG.
Mignolet then took to Twitter to share a clip of him busting some outrageous shapes in what appears to be his dining room, to celebrate.
I wonder if we can expect a similar reaction when Liverpool win the title?!
Take a watch of the video below:
Scenes later today at house Mignolet… 🙈🏆🥇🍾🥂🕺#champions #WeAreBruges #partyathome #staysafe #KAMP16EN pic.twitter.com/g1mwnSxYLx
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 15, 2020
