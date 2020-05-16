(Video) YNWA rings out inside Dortmund’s empty stadium as Bundesliga returns

The German Bundesliga returned to our screens this weekend, as professional sport in Europe attempt to get back to normal after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up first was Jurgen Klopp’s old club, Borussia Dortmund, as they took on rivals Schalke.

Prior to kick-off, the iconic ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ anthem rang around the empty Westfalenstadion, as images of fans were displayed around the stands.

It’s a little eerie to watch, but this is what football will look like for a while as we all steadily work towards reestablishing normalcy.

