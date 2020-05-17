Ex-Egypt coach reveals Real Madrid made an offer to Mo Salah in 2018

Egypt’s former assistant manager Hany Ramzy has claimed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah told him that Real Madrid made him an offer in 2018.

As quoted by GOAL, he said: “When I was working with Hector Cuper, we had a training camp in Switzerland. I was talking to Salah and he told me that Real Madrid sent him an offer.”

Obviously the winger didn’t take up the chance to move to the Spanish capital, as he stayed at Anfield and wrote himself into the club’s folklore by helping us win the 2019 Champions League title.

Ramzy’s claim is interesting though, because it implies that Real Madrid had an offer accepted by the Reds or that they approached the Egyptian without permission from the club.

Salah is one of the finest footballers in the world, and as long as the Liverpool hierarchy don’t see it fit to move him on, we think the wing wizard will be with us for years to come.

Earlier this month it was claimed that Sadio Mane will be offered a bumper new deal to keep him at the club until his retirement, to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown question marks over the financial situations of even the biggest clubs in the world, with our deal for Timo Werner under the threat of collapse.

But it’s believed Mane’s star quality will force Liverpool to stump up the cash, and perhaps the Reds will make a similar move to make sure Salah – one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen – stays with us.