(Images) Gorgeous LFC x Nike concept kit takes inspiration from 1982 fan favourite

Posted by
(Images) Gorgeous LFC x Nike concept kit takes inspiration from 1982 fan favourite

There has been an explosion of interest in content about kits, since the first leaks of Nike’s new Liverpool shirts for the 2020/21 season.

An official announcement has not come from the club or manufacturer, so digital artists have taken the chance to create and share concept designs.

(Images) Top ten best LFC x Nike concept kits that won’t get used

A concept design was floating around on Twitter earlier this year, clearly taking inspiration from our classic yellow away kit from 1982, and we think it’s gorgeous.

Take a look at the photo/s below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top