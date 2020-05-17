Liverpool could sign Timo Werner in 2021 for £36million – report

Timo Werner reportedly has a release clause of €60million (£54m) in his contrect with RB Leipzig which, if paid, would allow any club to speak directly to the player over a transfer.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, this clause is subject to change as time ticks on – claiming it drops to €40million (£36m) next year and just €25million (£22m) in 2022, but it can only be activated during summer windows.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, with even the biggest clubs taking a financial hit, it’s not a certainty that Liverpool will be able to splash the cash in the transfer market.

Therefore it becomes a viable option for the Reds to wait until next year to making any big purchases, especially with the news that Werner has his heart set on a move to Anfield.

The German would be an excellent addition to Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options, even if it doesn’t immediately become clear where he’ll fit into the starting team.

The forward could play in any position across the front three, but he’s at his best when deployed in the centre – where Bobby Firmino currently dominates.

A popular theory is that the Brazilian could move into a deeper role, basically operating as an attacking midfielder, and Werner would play as the centre-forward.