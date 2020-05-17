Timo Werner has told Man Utd & Chelsea he has no interest in joining them – report

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has reportedly informed Manchester United and Chelsea that he has no desire to sign for them, and that he only wants to join Liverpool.

That’s according to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer – who claims the German international’s agent has banded out the message that the striker only wants the Reds.

Timo Werner’s agent has confirmed Man Utd and Chelsea have made moves to sign the Leipzig striker, but there is only one team in contention to sign him now… Here is @sundayworld back page #LFC #MUFC #CFC pic.twitter.com/yxGI3S8mez — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) May 16, 2020

Yesterday, we covered a news item from The Athletic in which a similar claim – that Werner wants to join us or stay with Leipzig for another year – was made.

If reports are to be believed, this is great for Liverpool as Chelsea are Manchester United were said to be interested in the German. It rules out the potential that we could lose out on him this summer, if the Reds are unable to splash the cash in a big way.

Werner would be an excellent addition to Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options, even if it doesn’t immediately become clear where he’ll fit into the starting XI.

The forward could play in any position across the front three, but he’s best suited in the centre – where Bobby Firmino currently plays.

A popular theory is that the Brazilian could move into a deeper role, basically operating as an attacking midfielder, and Werner would play as the centre-forward.