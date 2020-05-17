(Video) LFC loanee Awoniyi scores with poacher’s finish for Mainz as Bundesliga returns

Posted by
(Video) LFC loanee Awoniyi scores with poacher’s finish for Mainz as Bundesliga returns

Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, currently on loan at Bundesliga side Mainz, has scored on his first game back from the suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a real poacher’s finish from the young Nigerian, as the goal got his side back into the game after going 2-0 down to Koln.

Awoniyi is yet to make his debut for the Reds, after joining in 2015, but is said to be hopeful of securing a work permit to finally do so after his loan in Germany comes to an end.

Take a watch of the video below (via FOX/Bundesliga):

Click here to watch Awoniyi’s goal.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top