(Video) LFC loanee Awoniyi scores with poacher’s finish for Mainz as Bundesliga returns

Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, currently on loan at Bundesliga side Mainz, has scored on his first game back from the suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a real poacher’s finish from the young Nigerian, as the goal got his side back into the game after going 2-0 down to Koln.

Awoniyi is yet to make his debut for the Reds, after joining in 2015, but is said to be hopeful of securing a work permit to finally do so after his loan in Germany comes to an end.

Take a watch of the video below (via FOX/Bundesliga):

🔴| A real poachers finish from #LFC loanee Awoniyi gets Mainz back in the game against Köln! pic.twitter.com/KeOigAACFf — The Kopite* (@TheKopiteOFF) May 17, 2020

¡JUGADÓN Y SE ACERCAN EN EL MARCADOR!#BundesligaxFOX Bote Baku llegó a línea de fondo para encontrar a Taiwo Awoniyi que empujó el balón para anotar el descuento Köln 2-1 Mainz 05 pic.twitter.com/QTdFtbZd4u — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 17, 2020

