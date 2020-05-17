(Video) Remembering when Shaqiri scored an overhead kick from outside the box

Xherdan Shaqiri scored one of the best goals the UEFA Euros has ever seen by finding the back of the net with an overhead kick against Poland, four years ago.

The Swiss flyer is known for having a rocket in his left boot, and doesn’t shy away from attempting the extraordinary, but this is pushing it for even him!

Shaqiri latched on to a loose ball on the edge of the box, before e lined himself up for a bicycle kick which he connected with just outside the penalty area.

The way the ball just tucked into that bottom corner, sheesh!

Take a watch of the video below (via UEFA):