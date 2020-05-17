(Video) Steven Gerrard outlines why he turned down Chelsea in ten-minute interview

Steven Gerrard has explained how he believes he made the right decision when he turned down Jose Mourinho and Chelsea to stay with Liverpool through his career.

In an interview with aspiring sports reporter Jude Aston, the former club captain said that he always wants “to be able to go back to Liverpool” and spectate with his family.

Gerard would eventually wear another club’s kit, when he flew to America to play for LA Galaxy – but we won’t hold that against him!

Take a watch of the video below (and skip to 7:40):