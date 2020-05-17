(Video) Timo Werner’s best bits from this weekend as Bundesliga returns

The Bundesliga is back! For Liverpool fans, at least one eye was kept on RB Leipzig over the weekend to get a glimpse of Timo Werner as the striker has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield.

The Red Bulls played host to Freiburg this in the (re)opening day of the German top flight on Saturday afternoon, but it didn’t go to plan – they went 1-0 down in the first half, but was able to recover a point thanks to a late Yussuf Poulson goal.

Werner was missing his shooting boots, but still displayed a high level of attacking awareness and electric pace.

Take a watch of the video below (via Bundesliga TV):