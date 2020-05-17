Wijnaldum & van Dijk help out former clubs by buying season tickets & giving them away

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is buying four season tickets for Groningen and giving them away in a raffle, after the Eredivisie was cancelled last month.

The Dutch top-flight was scrapped because of complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and now the remaining fixtures will not be fulfilled.

But van Dijk made sure he’d do his bit to help out his former club and announced on social media that he’d be purchasing four season tickets and giving them to fans.

Ik heb vier seizoenskaarten voor het komend seizoen gekocht. Hiermee help ik @fcgroningen in deze moeilijke tijd. De seizoenskaarten worden uiteindelijk verloot onder FC fans die er zelf geen kunnen aanschaffen! #laatonsweereensjuichen pic.twitter.com/MOPtsz34Pz — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 16, 2020

Fellow Reds star Gini Wijnaldum said that he’d be following in his team-mate’s footsteps by doing the same for his boyhood club Sparta Rotterdam.

Ai Virgil, top actie👌 ik volg je en ga dit ook voor fans van @SpartaRotterdam doen — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 16, 2020

It’s lovely to see big Virg and Gini haven’t forgotten their roots – not that there was any doubt, but it’s not every day the big names in football help out the minnows.

Groningen handed van Dijk his professional debut nine years ago, after working his way through their youth setup, and Wijnaldum was with Sparta for seven years when he was a kid.

Our No.5 made his first appearance for Feyenoord in 2007, but the midfielder has opted to lend a hand to his childhood club instead of the Dutch giants.