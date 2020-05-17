Xavi claims Sadio Mane would struggle to adapt to Barcelona’s style

Barcelona legend Xavi claims Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane would struggle to adapt to the Catalan club’s playing style because he can’t “move in small spaces”.

The Spaniard was quizzed on potential signings for his former side, and advised against attempting to sign Mane or Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“Mane and Aubemayang can kill you in open space,” he’s quoted as saying by the Mirror. “But Barcelona need players who know how to move in small spaces.

“I am thinking about player who would adapt to Barcelona and it’s not easy to find one. Samuel Eto’o was perfect as is Luis Suarez right now.”

Luis Suarez is now 33-years-old, and Barcelona need to think about replacing him – they’ve been linked with moves for Neymar and Inter star Lautaro Martinez.

Any attempt to sign Mane would be futile though, with Liverpool reportedly set to reward the Senegalese international with a bumper new contract to keep him at Anfield.

As per Football Insider, the Reds are said to be aware of interest from La Liga and are ready to offer mercurial forward a deal which would see him end his career with us.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown question marks over the financial situations of even the biggest clubs in the world, but it’s believed Mane’s star quality will force Liverpool to stump up the cash to make sure one of the world’s finest stays with us.