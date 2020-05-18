Agent says Brazilian wants Barca over Liverpool – a sign we should stay clear

We’re not sure we’re ready for another situation when one of our players longs for a Barcelona switch again…

Following Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez and Coutinho, we’ve had enough of it the past decade!

So perhaps we should be careful when considering Gustavo Maia of Sao Paulo.

Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claim Liverpool are keen on the wonderkid, but that Barca have first option on his transfer and according to the player’s agent Nilson Moura, they are his number one choice.

In fact, it almost seems like he’s using our name to pique Barca’s interest.

“There were higher offers, but he always wanted to play for Barcelona,” Moura said. “He said it even a few years ago in an interview and we saw it well also because his style combines perfectly with that of Barça.

“[Barcelona] came to see him at the São Paulo Cup . He scored three goals and we started to negotiate. They did not even intend to close anything now but since there was interest from other clubs such as Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool, they hurried up.”

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with Talles Magno in recent weeks, so it looks as though we’re paying the Brazilian leagues some proper attention.

It might well be that with the coronavirus pandemic making big money European transfers much more difficult, Liverpool, as well as other clubs, might buy from different continents in the hope for finding the next big thing at a cut price than readymade stars.