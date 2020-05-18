Boyata denies kissing Grujic in Hertha game amid coronavirus criticism

We imagine there is going to be plenty of incidents like this in the Bundesliga and probably when the Premier League returns as well – and in truth – we feel sorry for the players.

Football is a contact sport and they’re being judged on their ability as a player but also on their avoidance of opponents and team-mates.

It’s a conundrum that means we think they should be fairly free of criticism in all honesty.

Still, Dedryck Boyata has apologised for giving instructions to Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic in close proximity during Hertha’s 3-0 win over Hoffenheim – after fans accused him of kissing the Serb’s cheek!

“I apologize for putting my hands on [Grujic’s] face,” Boyata said on Instagram.

“I was giving him instructions about a set piece.

“We must definitely be careful now that we play under this situation.

“We have to adapt our way to play or celebrate.”

We’re sure Grujic would have heard his team-mate from a little further away in truth, especially considering there was no crowd to make noise – but these are unprecedented times and we admire Boyata for apologising.

Imagine how hard it is going to be for Liverpool when (if) the players secure the title on the pitch. No hugs? No high-fives? A trophy lift with players two-metres apart? It’s going to be downright bizarre.