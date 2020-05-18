Haaland to Liverpool would be ‘ideal,’ says Fabio Capello

Legendary Italian manager Fabio Capello thinks Erling Haaland would be a perfect signing for Liverpool further own the line.

He described to Sky Sport Italia (via the Daily Mirror) the move as “ideal” after the Norwegian’s performance in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 victory over Schalke was discussed.

The 19-year-old is a phenomenal talent, and we’d suggest that right now, he’s the exciting prodigy in the world after Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland played against Liverpool twice already this season for Rb Salzburg, scoring at Anfield, before his January switch to Germany – where he’s hit the ground running.

Before lockdown, Haaland bagged 13 goals in 12 games for BVB – proving that he can do the business at the top level and not just in Austria.

We think he’ll stay with Dortmund for the foreseeable future and consider any speculation about him transferring to England as premature.

Perhaps in a few years time if he continues at his current rate of development, he’ll be a fantasy option for the Reds – but he seems happy with BVB and there’s not a spot for him in our team at this minute.