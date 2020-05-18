‘I thought he was a myth’ How Liverpool fans reacted to forgotten striker’s Bundesliga goal on Sunday

Posted by
‘I thought he was a myth’ How Liverpool fans reacted to forgotten striker’s Bundesliga goal on Sunday

Taiwo Awoniyi made a big impact on Sunday for Mainz, the club he is finishing the season on loan with.

The 22-year-old Nigerian bagged to made it 2-1, before his side eventually found a late equaliser against FC Koln.

Awoniyi has barely played for Mainz and many Reds on Twitter were not sure if we still owned him, but we do!

He’s actually been on our books since 2015 and is currently on his sixth loan away from Anfield.

We see it as very unlikely that he’ll made the grade for us, but we’re glad he’s scored and are hopeful he can stay in the team and knock in a few more before the Bundesliga season ends.

Check out how Liverpool fans reacted, below;

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top