‘I thought he was a myth’ How Liverpool fans reacted to forgotten striker’s Bundesliga goal on Sunday

Taiwo Awoniyi made a big impact on Sunday for Mainz, the club he is finishing the season on loan with.

The 22-year-old Nigerian bagged to made it 2-1, before his side eventually found a late equaliser against FC Koln.

Awoniyi has barely played for Mainz and many Reds on Twitter were not sure if we still owned him, but we do!

He’s actually been on our books since 2015 and is currently on his sixth loan away from Anfield.

We see it as very unlikely that he’ll made the grade for us, but we’re glad he’s scored and are hopeful he can stay in the team and knock in a few more before the Bundesliga season ends.

Check out how Liverpool fans reacted, below;

Just saw Taiwo Awoniyi score for Mainz on loan from Liverpool. I thought he was a myth. — Nicholas L Waycaster* (@NLW21) May 17, 2020

Awoniyi has look really good since coming on for Mainz. Goal aside, the Liverpool man has used his physicality to get close to his opponents while he has looked to create for his teammates too. pic.twitter.com/PEqECE3TqK — Redmen TV Academy (@RedmenAcademy) May 17, 2020

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench for Mainz today to rescue them a point against Koln, which is his first goal for the club. Congrats Taiwo 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Dl4LXiIZBM — Anfield Edition* (@AnfieldEdition) May 17, 2020

Saw the first goal, nice finish. 👍🏻 — Unbearable Kloppist* (@LFCVegas) May 17, 2020

Taiwo Awoniyi came on for Mainz at 2-0 down. He made it 2-1 an they drew 2-2. Good point for Mainz. #LFC pic.twitter.com/wgn1GVrRrb — 🔴 (@lfcpassion_3) May 17, 2020

Awoniyi is still owned by Liverpool… — Elliot Abrahamsson* (@ElliotAbrahams2) May 17, 2020