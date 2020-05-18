Liverpool will sign Werner despite financial risk & will offload players to balance books – Molby

Liverpool’s interest in Timo Werner is the go-to transfer rumour of the year – certainly for Reds – anyway.

The Rb Leipzig striker is desperate for an Anfield switch, whether that be this summer or in a year’s time when his release-clause drops to £35m.

Jan Molby, legendary midfielder of the 1980s, is convinced Werner will arrive at Anfield and has explained how a few fringe players will likely be offloaded to help pay for the German.

Molby told Hotel Tia: “Yes I do [think Werner will come].

“I don’t think there’s going to be an awful lot of transfers happening this forthcoming summer, but I think that in many ways suits Liverpool.

“They’ve got a very strong squad at the moment. There will be one or two players leaving, but we’ve got some young players that need to be introduced into the squad.

“So if Liverpool cannot spend any money I don’t think it will be a big problem.

“Timo Werner eventually I think will come. I think his preferred choice is Liverpool.

“Also when I look at him, he is a top, top player, but I couldn’t see him playing for Barcelona because they play in a different way, they play possession-based football. That is not his game. His game is exactly what we are all about.”

We think this is a fairly decent possibility. Liverpool could still make a fair bit of money from selling Xherdan Shaqiri – and perhaps loanees like Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic – which wouldn’t weaken the first-team but allow us to bring in the 24-year-old.

Shaq has sadly been injured for much of the past year anyway, and seemingly doesn’t fit in with Jurgen Klopp’s tactics, although he’ll always be remembered for some brilliant moments in red.

Werner would be a significant upgrade and his speed either through the middle or down the flanks would help make our attack even more frightening.

We hope Liverpool take the plunge, but wouldn’t be surprised if we keep the current lot for one more season after this and then go for Werner.