Mo Salah’s agent clears up Real Madrid talk with precise tweet

There were suggestions over the weekend that Real Madrid beelined for Mo Salah in 2018 after his brilliant debut season in England.

However, the Egyptian’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has denied this happened on Twitter with a simple explanation in his typical style.

Mohamed never discussed any career plans with any ex coach. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) May 17, 2020

We guess that clears that one up!

Salah was just off the back of a 44 goal season in 2018 so it wouldn’t have been a surprise if Real Madrid had started to put the feelers out – but the fact of the matter is the Egyptian is happy at Anfield and will remain here for a long, long time.

Soon, Liverpool’s no.11 will be allowed to train again with his team-mates at Melwood, before a hopeful resumption of the Premier League in June.

A meeting is taking place today to see if clubs can go ahead with the June 12 plan that’s in the pipeline.

If results go our way, Liverpool could win the title on the first weekend back.