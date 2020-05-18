Very intriguing update on Timo Werner’s release-clause hints at likely outcome

The fact Timo Werner wants to move to Liverpool is becoming one of the worst kept secrets in football!

Every report you read suggests he has his heart set on a switch to play for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – which is great – as it shows we’re one of the number one destinations for any player in world football now.

At the weekend, David Ornstein of the Athletic doubled down on the claims and emphasised Werner’s longing for a Liverpool transfer from Rb Leipzig, for whom he returned to action in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Read more: Who said this, at the weekend…?! “Dortmund are in decent form,” says commentator, ignoring the fact that no one is in any form as they haven’t played for two months!

However, the really interesting bit of information in the piece regarded Werner’s ever-discussed and ever-changing release-clause.

“Sources disclose that in the upcoming trading period there is an entry point for negotiations at €47.5 million (about £42 million), with a bid of €60 million obliging Leipzig to sell,” Ornstein writes. “Next year, it turns into a straight €40 million release clause before dropping to €25 million in 2022. The clause is active from the start of each summer window and expires each June 15. No arrangement applies in winter windows.”

At EOTK, we think the fact Liverpool could acquire Werner for £35m next summer – when football is hopefully back up and running properly with fans in stadiums – makes this a more likely possibility than us spending £50m-odd on him in this time of potential financial crisis.

We’d love the German to arrive ASAP, especially given how much he wants to, but you can’t really argue with the figures on the table if the Reds were to hold out.

After all, we’ve still got the world’s best forward line at our disposal, in their peak years, and without Werner, Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.