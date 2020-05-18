(Video) Marko Grujic stars in Bundesliga thrashing

We can’t watch Liverpool right now, so watching our loanees do the business in the newly returned Bundesliga is the next best thing.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Mainz in their 2-2 draw with FC Koln, while Marko Grujic ran the show for Hertha in their 3-0 thrashing of Hoffenheim.

In the video below, you’ll see highlights of Hertha’s win. WhoScored have Grujic a rating of 7.6 for his dynamic performance – one of the highest in the team.

The Serb has a big fight on his hands to make the grade at Liverpool, but he’s a good player and if he doesn’t have a future under Jurgen Klopp, we’ll still make a tidy profit on him.

Enjoy the seven minutes below. Watching this has made us think how funny it’s going to be to here every single shout from the players when the PL is back, as we cannot decipher the German!