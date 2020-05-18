(Video) Remembering Alisson’s incredible first training session that got Liverpool salivating

We all had a feeling how good Alisson was going to be for us, but we probably didn’t realise how good until watching the Brazilian in action.

After all, his only visit to Anfield previously saw him concede five goals when Liverpool ran riot v Roma!

But in 2018, we secured the stopper to replace Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, who had been fighting (without much conviction) for the no.1 spot for two years.

Alisson’s first training session with Liverpool has almost five million views on YouTube and we thought we’d remind you of it today…

Becker makes a jaw-dropping save from Marko Grujic that leaves the Serb with his head in his hands and completely dominates the session – leaving Jurgen Klopp smiling from ear to ear!

Check out the save and the full video, below: