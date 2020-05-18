(Video) Trent’s mum interrupts phonecall and it’s beautiful

Trent Alexander-Arnold recently surprised taxi-driver Tony Cavener who has excelled himself during the coronavirus pandemic by helping those in need – despite the fact he’s high-risk due to his asthma.

Tony thought he’d be doing a standard interview about the work he’s done in the community, but was surprised to see Trent pop up on the screen and help him when he was having technical difficulties!

Then, to top it off, Trent’s mother started speaking to him in the background – and Tony made sure to thank for supplying us with the world’s best right-back and Liverpool’s future captain!

Brilliant.