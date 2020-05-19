Gini Wijnaldum buzzes on Twitter after LFC set to return to training

Gini Wijnaldum will soon be able to train alongside his Liverpool team-mates, following a unanimous decision by Premier League clubs in the latest meeting regarding Project Restart.

The first batch of COVID-19 testing will take place by 2pm today and players will be allowed to train again – but without contact and only for 70 minutes at a time.

The Dutchman took to Twitter to express his delight, stating he cannot wait to start.

Other items from the meeting included the idea of a safe trophy presentation and the fact the June 12 return date for the first weekend back is preliminary and not definitive.

The Bundesliga returned this weekend just gone and ran smoothly. Fans didn’t congregate outside the stadiums and it set a good precedent for football doing the same in England.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of table and will become champions with six more points, or three if Manchester City fail to win their first game back.