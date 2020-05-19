LFC interest in Leroy Sane confirmed by top journalist

Liverpool wanted Leroy Sane, but had to accept a transfer was impossible after the German indicated he couldn’t switch to Manchester City’s biggest sporting rivals.

This is according to Christian Falk, the head of football for Bild, who was replying to a nonsense rumour by Twitter account Indykaila – who managed to get it half-right via his guess work.

Falk indicated that Sane only wants a Bayern switch – one we think will happen this summer.

True: @LFC was interested in @LeroySane19. BUT: @LeroySane19 knows that as a player from @ManCity cannot switch to @LFC . he wouldn't do that to fans. therefore the transfer was never an option for him. moreover: @LeroySane19 only wants to go to @FCBayern https://t.co/LpGHPo7XSa — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 18, 2020

Sane is a jaw-dropping player and probably the City attacker we’re most scared of when we face Pep Guardiola’s men.

But he’s missed the entirety of this season with an injury and it’s helped Jurgen Klopp’s Reds build a 25 point lead which will surely turn into a title once the game returns.

Sane might be an impossible potential transfer, but his countryman Timo Werner surely isn’t.

Falk also indicates Liverpool should pay attention to Robert Lewandowski’s comments that the Rb Leipzig forward is one of the best strikers on the planet.