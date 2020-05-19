LFC might be using a smart tactic to drive down Werner price

Everyone in football knows Timo Werner is desperate for a Liverpool switch.

The Athletic published a piece recently which suggested it was either Liverpool this summer or next, with no other club considered a viable option – but so far – LFC have made no formal offer.

Simon Hughes reckons this might be a case of Liverpool driving the price down, especially as Werner has made it so clear where he wants to sign.

“If it seems to Leipzig that Liverpool are less interested in Timo Werner, that might help drive the price down. It might be a tactic. I’d be amazed if Liverpool go as high as €60m,” he told the Red Agenda podcast.

Werner made his return to action at the weekend for Rb Leipzig and looked lively upon the resumption of the Bundesliga.

We think he has all the attributes that make him a perfect potential Liverpool attacker.

He’s quick, runs the flanks and thrives in a side which plays transition football, rather than death by possession.

It’s for this reason that Ralph Rangnick wants Werner to go to Liverpool, who thrive in counter-attacking situations and by pressing high to win the ball back.

