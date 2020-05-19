‘LFC wanted me at all costs,’ says Serie A legend

Liverpool went all out for Antonio di Natale, according to the player himself.

The legendary former Udinese forward, who hit over 20 goals in five consecutive seasons when aged 33-38, was targeted by the Reds in 2007 when Rafa Benitez was in charge.

“I wanted to remain in Udine and had just signed a four-year contract, I’d won the Capocannoniere title, felt important here and simply didn’t want to change everything,” he told Tuttosport.

“Liverpool wanted me at all costs too, they were prepared to do anything to get me to sign for them, but it would’ve made no sense for me to go to England when I’d already turned down Juve.”

Liverpool didn’t too badly in the summer of 2007 of course, securing Fernando Torres and Ryan Babel to bolster our attack. We also secured Yossi Benayoun, so it looks like we managed to secure alternatives quite easily.

Di Natale was 30-years-old at the time, but scored over 200 goals from this point onwards in Italy – which is insane!

He retired in 2015/16 as one of the all-time Serie A greats.

Liverpool missed out on a hatful of top players during the Benitez era – but this is the first time we’ve heard Di Natale was one of them.