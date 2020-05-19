‘Like a taller Firmino’ Many LFC fans bombard Havertz’ tweet after two-goal salvo

Many Reds tuned in to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen last night, partly because there’s no other football to watch but partly because of a certain Kai Havertz!

The German has been linked with us for well over a year, and supporters will have enjoyed his first-half brace that helped put Bremen to the sword.

Havertz is just 20-years-old, but has superb technical ability and a physicality that makes him dangerous in the air. He can run with it, pass it and shoot it – making him a potentially world-class attacking midfielder.

Interestingly, Havertz played as a centre-forward last night, often dropping deep – which led one Liverpool fan to compare him to Roberto Firmino.

This term, Havertz has eight goals and five Bundesliga assists to date – and will hope to qualify for next season’s Champions League with a series of good performances before the campaign is up.

 

