‘Like a taller Firmino’ Many LFC fans bombard Havertz’ tweet after two-goal salvo

Many Reds tuned in to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen last night, partly because there’s no other football to watch but partly because of a certain Kai Havertz!
The German has been linked with us for well over a year, and supporters will have enjoyed his first-half brace that helped put Bremen to the sword.
Havertz is just 20-years-old, but has superb technical ability and a physicality that makes him dangerous in the air. He can run with it, pass it and shoot it – making him a potentially world-class attacking midfielder.
Interestingly, Havertz played as a centre-forward last night, often dropping deep – which led one Liverpool fan to compare him to Roberto Firmino.
This term, Havertz has eight goals and five Bundesliga assists to date – and will hope to qualify for next season’s Champions League with a series of good performances before the campaign is up.
Liverpool next stop Kai…YNWA
— Pat J Barry (@Ethanbraveheart) May 18, 2020
We see you Kai 👀
— The LFC Community * ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LFCCommunity) May 18, 2020
Better head into new season as a Liverpool player. 😂
— Mafrah Moosa (@mafrah_moosa) May 18, 2020
What a performance… It’s really rare to see such tall guys be so good on the ball. Kind of a taller Firmino, he’s going to be great in the future 😎😎
— Tom Abadie 🇫🇷🏴 (@tomabadie98) May 18, 2020
TAA can give you a lot of assist to do that every match. So, come to @LFC pic.twitter.com/KWf5ItY4K1
— aѕwιn (@millionkwd) May 18, 2020
timo werner
kai havertz
Liverpool's new german connection.
— Dorre Firin (@AbuSufian45) May 19, 2020
— The Kopite* (@TheKopiteOFF) May 18, 2020
COMMENTS