Loris Karius not allowed back to Melwood to train with Liverpool

Loris Karius terminated his contract with Besiktas earlier this month, but won’t be allowed to return to Melwood and train alongside Liverpool until the end of the season – meaning he’s effectively out of work.

This is not because Liverpool have banned it, but because Premier League rules state the registration window for new players is over – according to the Echo.

Karius still has one more year left on his Liverpool deal and the club will try to offload him permanently or send him on a loan – with the latter arguably more likely considering the current financial climate teams are operating in.

There are some Reds who would like Karius to be our no.2 ahead of Adrian, but we’re not sure that’s particularly smart. He’s proven he doesn’t deal with pressure well and it’s ideal the German finds a permanent club where he can re-find his best form and confidence.

We hope it happens and will wish him the best when it does.