Premier League planning a safe trophy presentation for Liverpool

The Premier League will support a safe trophy presentation if and when Liverpool secure the title.

Teams will be returning to training this week in groups (non-contact) and the hope is that football is back on the table mid-June.

The assumption is that the Reds will secure the title rather quickly, as it’s mathematically possible for us to do it on the first weekend back, given our 25 point lead.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters wants Jordan Henderson to be able to lift the trophy in a proper presentation – or as close to proper as is possible without fans.

“If at all possible, yes, you’d like to have a trophy presentation,” he told Sky Sports on Monday.

“You want to give those players and the whole staff the moment they worked so hard for, if that’s what happens. Yes, we would try and do it, unless it wasn’t possible because of safety concerns.”

Liverpool have been so successful over the past 12 months, Hendo has trademarked his own trophy lift – and we’re looking forward to seeing his shuffle regardless.

We’re all going to be denied that moment of pure euphoria we were all expecting, but there’s nothing we can do about the situation except be sensible and ride it out.