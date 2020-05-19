(Video) Klopp rips into Everton fan during ‘Guess Who’

Jurgen Klopp has played a game of Guess Who with an Everton fan and it’s pretty funny viewing!

The boss claims his pick, James Milner, would walk into the Toffees lineup and also claims his opponent isn’t in the physical shape to get into Liverpool’s!

We always like watching Klopp when his guard his down and having fun – and this is a great example. He must be somewhat charming when he has even an Evertonian blushing, anyway!

The Reds will be back at Melwood this week, which we can only imagine has delighted the boss.