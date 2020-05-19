(Video) LFC target Kai Havertz destroys Werder Bremen in Bundesliga return

Kai Havertz looks a very, very special talent.

The 20-year-old German scored two goals last night as Bayer Leverkusen ran riot against Werder Bremen – winning 4-1 on Monday evening’s Bundesliga clash.

Havertz notched two headers early on and ran the show from here on in.

it’s no surprise he’s one of the most highly rated youngsters on the planet right now. He’s been linked to the Reds recently in the Mirror, but the reality is we can’t see a transfer taking place this summer due to the massive fee it will require to sign him and the current financial climate.