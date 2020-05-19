(Video) Milner outlines what he hates about Zoom calls

James Milner has explained the five things that annoy him most about video calls.

Liverpool have done plenty of them during the lockdown and before the return to training, taking place today, were undergoing weekly yoga sessions and catchups.

But like all of us, it seems Milner has had just about enough of them!

In his list of dislikes, our vice-captain included how bad his hair looks, how hard it is to decipher Andy Robertson’s thick Scottish accent and not putting himself on mute when he’s teasing Virgil van Dijk’s stiff yoga poses!

Don’t worry, Milly – you’ll be training among them again very, very soon!