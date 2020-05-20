Alisson described as an ‘animal’ and ‘a beast’ by Club World Cup opponent

Monterrey centre-back Nicolas Sanchez has explained how intimidating Alisson was between Liverpool’s sticks in the Club World Cup semi-final with Liverpool…

The Mexican side put up a decent fight against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, but lost 2-1 thanks to an early opener from Naby Keita and a tremendous finish from Roberto Firmino after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late cross.

Sanchez though reckons Alisson was the only real difference between the sides.

“For me, we didn’t score the second goal because of the animal in their goal,” Sanchez told TNT Sports via Sport Witness.

“That guy’s a beast – he can’t save that much! They’re the best today, the best team in the world. But we never play them with fear, always with respect for what they are.

“But we gave everything. I can’t claim anything. We didn’t beat them because of that guy, the one in goal.

“It was incredible, the whole second half I was saying that we were going to beat him, that we were close until we got to Alisson.”

The Reds went on to beat Flamengo in the final, with Firmino again notching a late winner, confirming Liverpool as the best side on the planet!

The fact we still racked up such a monstrous Premier League lead while travelling to the Middle East before Christmas and securing this tournament as well is a mighty achievement.

Football has resumed in Germany and will hopefully do the same in England. When it does, Liverpool can hopefully secure the title nice and quickly – allowing Alisson another trophy to his already impressive haul for club and country.

